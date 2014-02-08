HOUSE OF THE DAY: Live Next Door To Tim Cook In Palo Alto For Under $US3 Million

Bill Maris, managing partner of Google Ventures, has listed his Palo Alto home for $US2.85 million.

According to Realtor.com, the home has four bedrooms and a beautifully modern design, but the most interesting part of it may be who happens to live next door.

Maris’ home actually shares a small piece of land with a similarly designed house belonging to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook reportedly bought the modest 2,095-square-foot condo for $US1.9 million back in 2010, around the same time Maris moved in.

The decision to keep the rival close by is interesting, especially considering that other tech executives like Marissa Mayer and Mark Zuckerberg have been known to buy surrounding properties just to keep other people away.

Maris reportedly moved to Mountain View in 2012, meaning that the opportunity to be Tim Cook’s neighbour is yours for the taking.

The house is listed with Zane MacGregor & Co.

