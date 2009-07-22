Google Using Its Fighter Jet For Climate Change Research

Way back in October we wrote about Google’s fighter jet, a Dornier Alpha Jet. At the time we thought it might have been a defensive manuever in light of the deteriorating economy. You know, “buy food and guns,” when things get really bad.



Turns out we’re were wrong. The company snapped up the plane to research climate change, Dow Jones reports.

The plane will be equipped with sensors that can pick up on greenhouse gases. It will then blast into the air and over the ocean collecting data.

The research is all part of Google’s deal with NASA to use its landing space for cheap.

