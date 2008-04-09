Google: Use Our Platform To Rip Off Your Rivals

by Daring Fireball author John Gruber: HuddleChat, a free chat site that Google (GOOG) created to show off its new App Engine cloud computing platform, is a blatant, feature-by-feature rip-off of a popular ‘freemium’ commercial app, 37signals’ Campfire.



The difference: parts of Campfire run on Amazon’s (AMZN) competing platform. And Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is an investor in 37signals, the Chicago-based startup that created Campfire years ago. Gruber:

The layout is the same, the tabs at the top of the screen are the same, the right-side sidebar listing participants and file uploads is the same. It even copies Campfire’s trick of formatting a message as “code” if it contains literal newline characters.

Borrowing ideas is fair game, but copying an entire app is wrong. And it’s creepy, in a Microsoft-of-the-’90s way, when it’s a $150 billion company cloning an app from a 10-person company.

