Google Apps Upgrade Makes The iPhone A Better Business Device

Starting tomorrow, Google will offer Apps Premier administrators remote security controls over data on employees’ iPhones, Nokia E Series phones, and Windows Mobile phones.



The change, announced on the company’s official blog, will let administrators lock or erase data from missing phones. They will also be able to require the use of strong passwords.

These updates come through Google Sync, which connects the affected class of phones to Google Apps. Similar features are already available for Blackberries, and are coming soon for Android phones.

Google has made a lot of noise about its enterprise efforts, but the revenue it generates is pretty inconsequential to Google’s bottom line.

The security upgrade does make the iPhone itself a better device for the enterprise — a market Apple is eyeing for growth as it competes against BlackBerry maker Research In Motion. During Apple’s most recent earnings call, it said more than 70% of the Fortune 200 “deploying or piloting” iPhone, double the rate from before the iPhone 3GS shipped last June.

