Google Maps can now work out where you're going before you tell it

Google is rolling out an update to the Android version of Maps that includes a new Driving Mode feature, Android Police reports.

Driving Mode uses data from your previous journeys, such as the time of day, to predict where you are travelling and, based on that information, provide ETAs, traffic information, and more.

Google Now, the virtual assistant built into Android, has a similar feature that predicts certain things, such as destinations. But this is the first time the feature has made it into the Maps app.

According to Android Police, Google has taken the features in Now and made them better for Maps by adding more data sources, such as Google search.

The update also includes other tweaks, including a “Timeline” which shows all of the places a user has visited in the past. The timeline can take data from Maps, photos, and Google searches.

Google is rolling out the update to Android users at the moment, but it’s not clear when it will reach all users.

