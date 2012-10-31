Google Has Planted A Siri Killer On The iPhone

Google just released a new version of its search app for iPhones and iPads today.



Why offer an app when Google is baked into Apple’s Safari Web browser? Because search on mobile devices isn’t just about the Web—and it’s definitely not about typing out long search queries.

Apple recognised that when it bought Siri and integrated into the iPhone—and now Google wants to make sure it’s not left out.

Google’s refreshed app looks a lot like its built-in voice search app on Android phones, Google Now.

Users of the new Google search app are encourage to find what they’re looking for by speaking their query out loud. Overall, the voice recognition works well and provided accurate results, but most important of all, it’s quick.

Many iPhone users complain that Siri is slow.

Besides being able to answer basic questions like “What’s the weather,” Google users can also ask the app more advanced questions: Is my flight on time? Can you play a trailer of a new movie?

Of course, the answers are full of links to Google services like YouTube, and also look at users’ stored documents and calendar events.

The whole point is to keep users from wandering away from Google’s online universe.

The Google Search app is free and available for iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.

Here’s a video of the app in action:

