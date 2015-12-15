Google just made Maps on the iPhone much better

BGR Google Maps on the iPhone.

Google has rolled out an update to its Maps app on the iPhone, TechCrunch reports.

The update, which is available now, includes fuel prices and a feature that tells you when stores are busiest, a useful addition ahead of the holiday shopping season. Google says it has over a million locations monitored.

The fuel prices are available in the U.S. and Canada.

The store tracking was first introduced in Google Search and it appears the company is now going to bring in data from Maps. The feature has been available on Android since September.

Google Maps has fallen behind Apple’s own iPhone mapping client, despite a strong start which saw over 10 million downloads. Exclusive features to Google Maps, such as transit directions, have gradually made their way onto Apple’s own version.

