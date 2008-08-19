Google Updates Android Software Developers Kit. About Time. (GOOG)

More good news for Google Android developers: Google (GOOG) has finally released an updated beta version of its Android mobile software developers kit.



The update should quiet the handful of developers who’ve cried foul over preferential treatment on a supposedly “open” platform: Google has been issuing updated software kits to preferred developers but not the general public — and hasn’t really responded to developers’ questions.

Perhaps in a move to seem more transparent, Google also published a developer roadmap to let people know what’s next. No big surprises here: Version 1.0 of the SDK will be out either this quarter or next; the first Android devices will launch next quarter; and Google will make a “key announcement” regarding its second Android Developer Challenge by the end of the year.

Earlier today, the FCC approved the first Android-based phone, the HTC Dream, which should go on sale at T-Mobile stores in the next few months.

