Google Unveils Cloud-Based Chromebook

Google co-founder Sergey Brin heralded its new laptop computer that uses its Chrome operating system and allows users to store their applications online the introduction of “a new model of computing.”



A Google blog post yesterday says their Chromebook notebook, which boots up in 8 seconds, will go on sale June 15. The first Chromebooks will be made by Samsung and Acer. The Samsung laptop will cost $429 with Wi-Fi and $499 with 3G. The Acer notebook will sell for $349. Read more.





Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.