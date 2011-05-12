Google Unveils Cloud-Based Chromebook

Barry Bazzell

Google co-founder Sergey Brin heralded its  new laptop computer that uses its Chrome operating system and allows users to store their applications online the introduction of “a new model of computing.”

A Google blog post yesterday says their Chromebook notebook, which boots up in 8 seconds, will go on sale June 15. The first Chromebooks will be made by Samsung and Acer. The Samsung laptop will cost $429 with Wi-Fi and $499 with 3G. The Acer notebook will sell for $349. Read more.

 

 

