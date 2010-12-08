Google Unveils Chrome Web Store With Apps From EA, The New York Times

Google just announced its long-awaited app store for the web, with presentations from Electronic Arts and The New York Times.



Gaming apps are an obvious move, but The New York Times is an interesting choice. While media apps for mobile devices have become standard, it’s not immediately obvious why anyone would want to access the Times through Chrome’s store, rather than simply going to the Times’ website.

Follow the Chrome event live here →



