Google Unveils Its New Android Jelly Bean Mascot!

We now have some very strong evidence that Google will announce the next version of Android, called Jelly Bean, this week at its big developers conference.



As per tradition, the company unveiled a new dessert-themed Android statue at its headquarters.

Don’t Miss: Everything else Google will announce at Google i/o

Here’s the photo from Angel Jimenez on Twitter:

Photo: Angel Jimenez, via Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.