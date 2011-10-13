Google Unlikely To Buy Akamai, Says Report

Despite rumours circulating in the ad-tech industry, Google is not making a bid for Akamai.



That’s according to Bloomberg, which cites two sources familiar with the matter.

Their sources acknowledge that the 50% price drop in Akamai shares make it an attractive buyout target, but suggest that IBM and Verizon are more likely candidates than Google.

Akamai’s content delivery network could help Google in its bid to turn YouTube into a cable alternative. Google was willing to bid as much as $4 billion for Hulu if Hulu’s owners were willing to grant exclusive rights to TV content for longer than two years. Google is also building out a fibre optic network in Kansas City, and will soon be in possession of Motorola’s TV set top box business. All this points to a major bid by Google to play in the TV space.

But for now, Akamai apparently is not part of that plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.