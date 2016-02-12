Here's the presentation Google gives employees on how to spot unconscious bias

Google Google employees form a Google ‘G.’

Over the past couple years, more tech giants have recognised the dramatic lack of diversity in their workforces as a problem.

Google (largely white and male from top to bottom) is trying to establish itself as a leader in this space.

A key initiative is having its roughly 60,000 employees across the world undergo unconscious bias training. Unconscious bias refers to the stereotypes, both negative and positive, that exist in our subconscious and affect our behaviour.

First implemented in 2013, the training lasts 60 to 90 minutes and is run by a coordinator who has undergone at least 12 hours of training.

Google gave us permission to share its presentation on unconscious bias, which has been given to more than half of its staff. For access to the slides and the company’s unbiasing guide, you can visit Google’s re:Work site.

