Google's New Security System Is A Pain In The Butt, But It Will Keep You Extra Safe

Google enabled an extra layer of security today for all account users that will make it more difficult for hackers to steal your password.



The “two-step verification” process requires you to enter a verification code on your mobile phone in addition to your password every time you log in.

It’s sort of a pain in the butt to have to enter two passwords every time you use email, but it’s a good way to protect yourself.

Since many people use the same password for all their accounts (by the way, you shouldn’t do that), Google hopes this will help prevent incidents like Gawker’s password debacle late last year.

Google warns that the set up process could take up to 15 minutes. It’s rolling out to everyone over the next few days, so check your Google account settings page to see if it’s there. You’ll need two phone numbers (one for back up), so make sure to have those ready.

Theoretically, entering your password and the verification code should prevent hackers from breaking through because they don’t have access to your phone.

If you’re the nervous type, you can generate a new code whenever you want by requesting a new text message from Google. There’s also an option to keep the code stored on your computer as a cookie for 30 days, but we suggest only using that for your computer at home.

Here’s what the set up looks like:

Photo: Google

Photo: Google

