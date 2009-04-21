Google, Twitter And YouTube Execs Go To Iraq

- Hackers break into the Pentagon’s $300 billion Joint Strike Fighter project [WSJ]
- Google, Twitter and YouTube go to Iraq [PaidContent]
- University researchers posts a 23-character message to Twitter using his brain [Gawker]
- Top 9 moments from Miss USA [Daily Beast]
- Google claims display, video and text ads are just as effective as search [AdAge]
- iPhone 3.0 will use voice-recognition [Ars Technica]
Photo: DeaPeaJay
