Google, Twitter And YouTube Execs Go To Iraq

Nicholas Carlson
  • Hackers break into the Pentagon’s  $300 billion Joint Strike Fighter project [WSJ]
  • Google, Twitter and YouTube go to Iraq [PaidContent]
  • University researchers posts a 23-character message to Twitter using his brain [Gawker]
  • Top 9 moments from Miss USA [Daily Beast]
  • Google claims display, video and text ads are just as effective as search [AdAge]
  • iPhone 3.0 will use voice-recognition [Ars Technica]

