Google Loves Twitter Enough To Design A Weird Ad Around It

Is Google ever going to get to buy Twitter? It probably wants to, but these days, it would be a pretty huge deal to make (and to get past the Feds).



But here’s another indication of Google’s fascination with Twitter: This weird ad unit, which we just spotted on the New York Times site.

It’s an ad for Google’s advertising business, and it seems to be trying to get you to tweet a message to Google.

Here are a few screenshots.

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

If you click the “Send” button, it turns out that this is a fake Twitter box. It takes you to a real one in a pop-up window.

BTW, this tweet will ONLY be visible to your followers who are also following @GoogleDisplay (so, not many of them). We wonder if Google knows about this limitation, or if it’s doing this on purpose.

Photo: Screenshot

Here’s the main page Google is advertising (if you click “See the trends” in the ad unit).

It has Google Buzz, Facebook, Twitter, and email sharing tools built in. And the Google +1 box, whatever that does in this case.

Photo: Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.