Google Tweaks Search, Keeps Getting Better

Two new tweaks to Google (GOOG) search we’ve road tested and already like:



Google now provides some “searches related to:” at the bottom of search pages. For example, search on “silicon alley insider” and Google now suggests a few alternate searches like “henry blodget”, “techmeme”, or a few other tech blogs.

Run a search with a lot of words, and Google returns a longer “preview text” of your search results. Google suggested “earth’s rotation axis tilt and distance from sun” and it works pretty well.

Neither of these tweaks will transform the way we search. But Google’s ongoing development highlights the difficulty the company’s would-be search competitors — chief among them Microsoft (MSFT), in the midst of a search revamp (Kumo?) — will have catching up to the company. Even if the Kumo team comes up with something spectacular, there seems little to block Google from mimicking its ideas.

