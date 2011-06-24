This Is What Google TV 2.0 Will Look Like

After lackluster reviews last year, Google TV is due for a refresh.



Google announced that it was adding its Honeycomb OS to Google TV, allowing it to run apps and adding a fresh look.

That was all we heard.

Geek.com just scored some screenshots from a limited developer release of the next Google TV. Apparently, Google has seeded about 50 Google TV boxes running the new OS to select developers.

It looks like a slightly tweaked version of Honeycomb for tablets.

Check out the screenshot below to whet your appetite.

Now head over to Geek.com to see the rest of the screenshots >

Photo: Geek.com

