This Is What Google TV 2.0 Will Look Like

After lackluster reviews last year, Google TV is due for a refresh.
Google announced that it was adding its Honeycomb OS to Google TV, allowing it to run apps and adding a fresh look.
That was all we heard.
Geek.com just scored some screenshots from a limited developer release of the next Google TV. Apparently, Google has seeded about 50 Google TV boxes running the new OS to select developers.
It looks like a slightly tweaked version of Honeycomb for tablets.
Check out the screenshot below to whet your appetite.
Now head over to Geek.com to see the rest of the screenshots >
Photo: Geek.com
