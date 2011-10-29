Big Beautiful Photos Of The New Google TV, Powered By Honeycomb

Today, Google took the wraps off its new version of Google TV.
The company focused on fixing three big complaints with the first version — it was too complicated, too hard to find stuff to watch, and too much like using a computer.
The results look pretty good.
See for yourself.
Meet the new Google TV home screen. Video would be playing in the black part. Apps and video sources are along the bottom. It actually looks like TV.
You can browse movies all in one place, no matter where they come from (live TV, Netflix, and so on). As soon as you pick a movie, you'll get a screen with all your options to watch, buy, or rent it.
The new search function is a lot more accurate and offers more relevant information than the old one.
Google worked with media companies like the New York Times to create video-centric versions of their sites. Here's the New York Times as viewed on the Google TV Chrome browser.
Here's the redesigned music app. Expect it to tie into the Google Music store that is supposedly launching soon. (Google wouldn't confirm this, though.)
