GOOGLE TV LIVES: Leaked Screenshots Show A Total Revamp

Photo: ZatsNotFunny.com

New leaked images of the next iteration of Google’s TV set-top show the project is alive and kicking.The Zats Not Funny blog has the images.



It looks like the user interface on tablets running Google’s Honeycomb.

We’ve contacted Google to find out if the screenshots are real and will update when we hear back from the company.

In the meantime, here’s our take on a few of the screenshots …

A deeper Android Marketplace integration The biggest change appears to be a deeper integration with the Android Marketplace. You will be able to download applications directly to the set-top box. Rate and view app updates through the marketplace The biggest change appears to be a deeper integration with the Android Marketplace. It looks like you will be able to download applications directly to the set-top box. It looks like Honeycomb The app selection screen bears a strong resemblance to the same app selection screen that shows up with Google's Android tablets running Honeycomb. Applications with native Google TV controls Some of Google TV's best 'applications' have traditionally been websites optimised for the set-top box's browser. That could change with some new, better native applications for Google TV. Some early contenders on the Android Marketplace should be Pandora, Twitter and CNBC. Web-based channels still reign But even with the new interface, the best 'applications' on Google TV for live streaming channels are still optimised websites like the Al Jazeera channel, ZatsNotFunny wrote. Did you know Google redesigned Gmail too? Check out a list of Gmail's new features >>

