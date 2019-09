Photo: Google

Google TV is getting updated to Android 3.1 with access to the Android Market, Google announced at today’s I/O keynote.It will run Android 3.1 Honeycomb, just like tablets, and include a special SDK so developers can make apps for the TV.



Don’t Miss: Soon you’ll be controlling your home with your Android Phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.