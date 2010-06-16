Google TV Explained In 141 Seconds

Google published a video explaining its forthcoming Google TV product earlier today.



The video doesn’t tell us much we didn’t know already: Google TV, available both from a set-top box and built-in to select televisions from Sony, will provide new ways to search for and record existing television content, as well as allowing people to display online content on their televisions.

The product looks fine, as far as we can tell, but the video itself is pretty underwhelming. It is narrated in a PSA-like monotone, and is thin on detail. As ever with Google, it’s difficult to tell whether the company thinks this is an important new business or just another side project.

At least some people think Google is on to something big here. If so, it needs to do a lot more to sell the idea:



