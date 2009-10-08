Google Turns Its Logo Into A Barcode

Almost everywhere on Google.com, Google turned its logo into a barcode today. Why?

The Christian Sciene Monitor explains:

Today, the usual Google logo has been replaced by the ubiquitous black-and-white bar code design to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the first bar code patent.

On October 7, 1952, inventors Norman Woodland and Bernard Silver were granted the first patent for their invention. The only difference between the bar code we know today and the one Woodland and Silver invented was that it was comprised of a series of concentric circles, not the 59 black-and-white vertical lines synonymous with the current design.

