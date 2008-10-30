Google Trims New York Office Food Budget (GOOG)

As ad budgets stay tight, Google is cutting yet more costs. Once again, Google employees’ beloved food perks are taking the biggest hits, reports Valleywag.



In a memo titled “NYC Cafe and Microkitchen Updates,” Googler Kim Huskey told New York-based employees the company “has closely examined cafe usage, food consumption and labour cost” and plans to make cuts “to ensure cost effectiveness and consistency across offices.” For one, the microkitchens will no longer be so flush.

CEO Eric Schmidt recently told Bloomberg the company would slow its hiring and hold back on deals.

Huskey’s memo, obtained by Valleywag:

From: “Kim Huskey”

Date: October 28, 2008 12:44:03 PM EDT

To: [REDACTED]@google.com

Subject: [Everyone-ny] NYC Cafe and Microkitchen Updates

Hi Everyone,

Changes have been made recently to programs throughout our company to ensure cost effectiveness and consistency across offices. In New York City, our food service team has closely examined cafe usage, food consumption and labour costs to find areas where efficiency can be improved without compromising food quality and nutrition. We would like to announce the following NYC-specific changes to the food service program:

* Meals The below hours were determined to be the most cost effective to serve meals based on traffic flow to cafes.

* Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30am (formerly 8:00-9:30am) and the menu will be simplified.

* Lunch will be served from 11:30am-2:00pm (formerly 11:30-2:30pm).

* Dinner will be served from 6:30-8:00pm (formerly 6:00-8:00pm). Please note that dinner is provided for those working late in the office and is not intended to be taken home.

* Microkitchens

* Those of you who have been around for a while know that the microkitchens started for a variety of good reasons, including a genuine desire to make it easy for folks to grab some food while working long and/or odd hours. While we are staying true to that original purpose, we are also looking for ways to be smarter, more cost-efficient, and more earth-friendly in the usage and product offerings of our microkitchens.

* There will be changes to the selection of snacks in the microkitchens. We will be sending a survey to Googlers in NYC soon asking for them to vote on their favourite snacks.

* Socials and Guest Policy

* Afternoon tea on Tuesdays will be suspended. Similar to Mountain View, there may be occasional surprise “snack attacks” in the future.

* On those occasions when a senior executive would like to speak at TGIAF, temps, contractors, vendors and guests will be restricted from attending, for confidentiality reasons.

* To maintain consistency with other Google offices, we are going to adopt the guest policy announced in MV last month. Please see below for more detail about this policy.

We look forward to continuing to provide Googlers with a great meal experience every day. Questions, comments or concerns can be sent to [REDACTED]@google.com.

Thank you,

Kim Huskey

Food Services Manager Northeast and Canada