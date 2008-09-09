Google Tries To Resuscitate Wheezing TV Ad Business, Signs Deal With NBC

If you are a big company possibly under investigation for a monopoly in Internet advertising, facing stiff criticism from an ad industry group, what do you do? Announce a new ad deal, of course.



WSJ: Google Inc. will begin brokering some television ads on cable networks owned by General Electric Co.’s NBC Universal, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Web giant seeks to expand the reach of its nascent TV ad-selling business.

The deal, which could be announced as early as this week, would represent the first time Google acts as a middleman for ads sold through a TV network.

Financial terms of the agreement remain unclear. Also unclear is how much ad inventory Google will help sell, and on which NBC-owned cable channels. NBC’s channels include Bravo and Oxygen; the deal isn’t expected to include advertising sold on NBC’s main broadcast network, according to these people.

Savvy Alley Insider readers knew this was coming, as Google said two weeks ago that it would “announce a signficant deal in the next few weeks that will greatly expand its reach.” If it’s any consolation to worrywarts concerned that Google already controls too much of the ad market, Google’s still no good at the TV ad sales thing.

