Google Tried To Buy Flipboard, Flipboard Said No, Now Google Will Try To Flatten Flipboard

Kara Swisher has dug up some more details on Google’s forthcoming, allegedly “mind-blowing” Flipboard copycat.Google approached Flipboard about an acquisition last year, Swisher reports. Flipboard opted to stay independent. During the talks Google told Flipboard if it couldn’t buy it, then it would just build its own version.



Which is just what its doing. The new product is being called “Propeller” internally.

This is (at least) the fourth time in the two years or so that Google has taken this approach. It tried to buy Groupon, was rejected, and launched Google Offers. It tried to buy photo sharing startup Path, was rejected, and launched a few photo sharing apps, which were later killed off. It tried to buy Yelp, was rejected, and launched Places.

