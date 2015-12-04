Google's new ads will let you actually play a game before you download it

Google How will you know whether you actually like Cookie Jam unless you try it how?

Next time you notice an ad for a smartphone game, you may be able to test the app out before deciding whether you actually want to download it or not.

That’s the idea behind Google’s new “Trial Run” ad format, which will give people 60 seconds of playtime before they decide whether or not a game deserves a spot on their homescreen.

It makes sense: How will you know whether you find Cookie Jam amusing until you actually get to spend some time playing?

Advertisers will still only have to pay when a user installs their app, not every time someone runs though a trial game.

That way, they will only be shelling out for users who are genuinely interested in playing the game, versus those who downloaded it based simply on a product screenshot, catchy description, or a whim.

This new format actively tries to counteract recent Google research that showed that one in four downloaded apps never gets used at all.

The move also follows not long after Google announced that it would let users “stream” a select handful of apps through mobile search without downloading them. The same virtual machine and Google Cloud platform technology powers both experiences.

Google is also launching a beta test of more interactive interstitial ads. Interstitials are the kinds of ads that pop up and take over your whole phone screen. Google will now let advertisers customise them with HTML5 to make them more engaging ads. For example, the ecommerce site Zalora is testing an ad that prompts people to scroll through a bunch of different pictures:



