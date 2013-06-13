You Have To Check Out The New Way Google Lets You See What People Are Searching For In Real Time

Basically everyone uses Google to search the internet.
But what are they searching for?
In true Google fashion, there’s a brightly-coloured Web app that will show you live search terms as they’re entered.
Google Trends has already been around for a while as a means to see what other people are searching for, but it didn’t animate and colorize them like this until now.
Click here to see the old text-based Google Trends, or click here to see it come to life. It’s pretty cool.
