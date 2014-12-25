These Are The Hottest Christmas Gifts In Each American City This Year, According To Google

Philly’s into Men’s Uggs.

The New York Times has put together a chartshowing what gift-related Google searches are trending highest in major U.S. cities this year.

There are some funny results. For instance, San Franciscans are searching a lot more for rain boots — after a few very dry winters in a row, the rains have been much heavier this winter. Amazon and Microsoft may be upset to see that Google’s year-old Nexus 5 is the biggest gainer in search results in Seattle. And Washington doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo that “Frozen” is totally last year’s news.

Just to be clear, this isn’t a list of the most often-searched items, because they’re all too similar, like the iPhone 6. These are the searches that saw the biggest spike this holiday season compared to last year.

We narrowed it down to some of the biggest cities mentioned in the article below:

Austin: Patagonia clothing, Kindle Paperwhite, Kinetic Sand

Baltimore: American Girl Dolls, Peppa Pig toys, Columbia jackets

Boston: North Face jackets, Harvard sweatshirts, Beats headphones

Chicago: Michael Kors, Cards Against Humanity, Lego

Dallas: Jogger pants, Michael Kors watches, Ouija board

Denver: Wireless headphones, Lego, Frozen toys

Detroit: Sorel Joan of Arctic boots, Slingbox, Paw Patrol toys

Houston: Nike KD 7 shoes, Galaxy Note 4, Jordan Retro 13 shoes

Indianapolis: Robin jeans, Louis Vuitton, Pokemon

Los Angeles: Jogger pants, Michael Kors, Mansur Garvriel bag

Miami: Jordan Retro 13 shoes, Galaxy Note 4, Cards Against Humanity

New York: Bape clothing, Lebron 12 shoes, Roku streaming stick

Philadelphia: Jogger pants, Men’s Uggs, Lego

San Francisco: Rain boots, Powermat wireless charger, Pebble smart watch

Seattle: Nexus 5, Beats headphones, Cards Against Humanity

Washington, D.C.: Patagonia, Jordan brand shoes, Frozen toys

You can see the full list here.

