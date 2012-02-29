Forget Gas Prices, Dow 13,000, The iPad 3, And The Election: Here's What Americans REALLY Want To Know About

Here’s the latest look at Google Trends. It shows what search queries are hot right now.



Don’t recognise a lot of the names? The searches are almost 100% Dancing With The Stars-related searches. The new lineup was just announced today.

So much for gas prices and the Michigan primary. People have their priorities! (Via @ZeroHedge)

Photo: Google Trends

