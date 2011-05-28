Google Starts Including A Bunch Of Useless Flight Data In Search Results

Photo: Dan Frommer

Google has started including flight data in its search results for queries that include obvious air travel keywords.It’s nice that Google is getting into travel search, because perhaps someday it will be able to innovate there, the way sites like Kayak and Hipmunk have.



But not today.

All Google is showing right now are big lists of flight schedules that you can’t filter, can’t see pricing information for, and can’t buy tickets with. Not very useful. (And in some cases, not even complete.)

How are you supposed to plan a trip with this?

Photo: Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.