It's astonishing to see Google's app translating words in real-time

Google gave its already-stellar language translation app a big update on Wednesday — it now supports 20 more languages, and real-time voice translations are much faster and smoother than they have ever been before.

You have to see it to believe it.

Google created a video to show its new language translation engine in action, where people in different countries hold up signs with words from “La Bamba,” the Mexican folk song popularised by Ritchie Valens. As the people hold up their cards, you can see someone with a smartphone standing in front of the camera, instantly translating the Spanish words into English.





This new upgrade to Google Translate is also particularly important because its real-time translation function for both voice and visual inputs has been improved to work even over slower or more unreliable mobile networks. So no matter where you are or which country you’re visiting, you’ll always have a quick, mostly-reliable language translator, which now works in 27 different languages.

Watch Google’s video below to see how the Translate app keeps up with “La Bamba.”

