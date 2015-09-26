Google's translate app will redefine the way we travel

Google’s translation app has an amazing new feature that will definitely come in handy for travellers. You point your smartphone’s camera at a sign printed in a foreign language and Google’s translation technology changes the text to your native language.
Produced by Joe Avella
