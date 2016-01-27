This Google app could forever change the way you travel

Google’s translation app has a new feature that will come in handy for travellers.

You point your smartphone’s camera at a sign printed in a foreign language, and Google’s translation technology changes the text to your native language.

Produced by Joe Avella



