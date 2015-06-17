Google released an incredibly uplifting ad about a transgender man's transition

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

To celebrate LGBT Pride Month, Google has released an ad from its “My Business Division,” which tells the story of how a gym in Kansas City became the go-to safe spot for a growing community of people who were born in female bodies but identify as men.

The ad, created by ad agency Venables Bell & Partners, first homes in on YouTube user Jacob Wanderling who went through the transition to become a man, and chronicled the process on the video platform.

It then cuts to Hailee Bland Walsh, the owner of City Gym in Kansas City. She uses Google My Business to share online that her gym is a safe, inclusive space for all types of people. Jacob used the gym to help him build up strength and receive support during his transition.

The result is an incredibly uplifting. On the whole, if the comments below the video are anything to go by, the reaction has been positive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.