Photo: AP

Ever since opening to the general public last week, Google+’s traffic shot up by 1,269%, reports ReadWriteWeb.It received 15 million visits in the US and its Hitwise Social Networking ranking went from 54th to 8th.



There’s currently 43 million users on the service.

