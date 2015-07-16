Google is turning this touching YouTube video about a transgender man into a TV ad

Google is turning a touching video ad it made about gender transition into a full-blown TV advertisement during ESPN’s annual ESPY awards Wednesday night.

The video features the moving story of a transgender man who finds an inclusive gym after undergoing surgery.

After Google posted the video during Pride Week, people viewed it more than 1.3 million times.

The 2:30 video is one of the longest ads to ever run on ABC, and the longest ever to run during the ESPY broadcast. The ad will run in the commercial break just before Caitlyn Jenner receives the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

