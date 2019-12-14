Here are the songs people were most interested in this year, according to Google

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG Singer Ariana Grande dropped her album ‘Thank U, Next’ in 2019.

Google’s “Year in Search” list revealed some of the top trending searches in categories like artists, movies, and music.

In the song category, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” topped the list, and Grande was the only artist with two tracks in the rankings.

The results showed that a song’s popularity can be a result of factors ranging from profound lyrics to flashy music videos. To be clear, these aren’t the most-searched for subjects in music; Rather, they’re the searches that saw a spike in Google traffic over a period of time in 2019.

Insider laid out this year’s top 10 trending songs on Google in descending order.

10. In “Bury a Friend,” Eilish is the monster beneath the bed.

Billie Eilish/YouTube Billie Eilish released ‘Bury a Friend’ as the third single off her album ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Billie Eilish released “Bury a Friend” in January 2019 and subsequently exposed listeners to the dark corners of the 17-year-old singer’s mind. Finneas O’Connell, Eilish’s brother, co-wrote the song and produced the music video, which had more than 290 million views on YouTube at the time of publishing.

“Bury a Friend” was the third single released from Eilish’s debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

9. In an interview, co-writer Lil Yachty claimed that he “wrote the whole song” when asked about City Girls’ breakout track “Act Up.”

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Rappers Yung Miami and J.T. of City Girls.

Hip-hop duo City Girls, Yung Miami and JT, received buzz after their debut album “Girl Code” was released. Rap track “Act Up,” which was co-written by rapper Lil Yachty, was particularly popular and reached No. 26 on Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with Kerwin Frost, Lil Yachty shocked fans by saying that he “wrote the whole song,” except for JT’s last verse.

8. After Ariana Grande’s split with Pete Davidson, she teased a romantic comedy-themed video for “Thank U, Next.”

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande referenced early 2000s movies like ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Mean Girls’ in her ‘Thank U, Next’ music video.

Some breakup songs only allude to past relationships, while others blatantly call them out by name.

In Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next,” the pop star listed her ex-partners including Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, and late Mac Miller, expressing her gratitude for each relationship. Fans reacted positively to the song’s uplifting message, and the track was Grande’s first No. 1 hit on Billboard Hot 100.

Even though the track was released in November 2018, it remained popular into the new year.

She teased the “Thank U, Next” video by posting snippets to Instagram before dropping the romantic comedy-themed music video, which had over 457 million views on YouTube at the time of publishing.

6. Many critics considered Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” to be the best track on the rapper’s third album “Astroworld.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’ reached number one on Billboard Hot 100.

A standout on Travis Scott‘s 2018 album “Astroworld,” “Sicko Mode” was the rapper’s first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Sicko Mode” features uncredited vocals by Drake, Swae Lee, and late rapper Big Hawk. The track made history as the only hip-hop song to hold a top 10 spot in the charts for more than 30 weeks.

6. Fans speculated that Selena Gomez’s song “Lose You To Love Me” addressed her old relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez/YouTube Selena Gomez shot the video on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Selena Gomez released “Lose You To Love Me” in October 2019, and the song became her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Although Gomez didn’t mention any names, fans suspected that the song is about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. A fan even created a mash-up of Bieber’s “Sorry” and Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”

Gomez’s black and white music video was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro and had over 181 million views on YouTube at the time of publishing.

5. Although “Truth Hurts” was released in 2017, Lizzo’s breakup anthem didn’t chart until 2019.

Lizzo/YouTube Lizzo’s song ‘Truth Hurts’ was featured in Netflix’s film ‘Someone Great.’

When Lizzo‘s song “Truth Hurts” dropped in 2017, it didn’t land a spot on the chart.

After releasing the track with her 2019 album “Cuz I Love You” and featuring the song in Netflix’s “Someone Great,” “Truth Hurts” was seemingly everywhere. The song earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and the music video boasted over 160 million views on YouTube at the time of publishing.

Over the course of the year, Lizzo became an icon for the body positivity movement and an advocate for self-love. She was named TIME’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

4. Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” maintained top 10 status on the Billboard Hot 100 for 33 weeks.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images The two artists collaborated on ‘Sunflower’ for ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’

Post Malone and Swae Lee released “Sunflower” in October 2018 as a single for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack. The track held its spot in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for 33 weeks, making it one of only three songs to do so according to Billboard.

The single is nominated for record of the year and best pop duo/group performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

3. “Shallow” won two awards at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and the costars’ chemistry sparked speculation of an off-screen romance.

Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed the hit on multiple occasions.

A duet that demonstrates both Lady Gaga’s exceptional range and Bradley Cooper’s ability to sing, “Shallow,” the lead single from the 2018 remake of “A Star is Born,” amassed immediate attention.

The song was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media in 2019.

The costars performed the track at the 2019 Oscars, which led to speculation about their off-screen chemistry.

Lady Gaga cleared the air in an interview with Elle.

“For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out-it was orchestrated as a performance,” Gaga said.

2. “7 Rings” promoted friendship and independence following Grande’s breakup with Davidson.

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande released her album ‘Thank U, Next’ in February 2019.

Ariana Grande released “7 Rings” in January 2019 as the second single from her “Thank U, Next” album. The track is a play on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “My Favourite Things,” and both songwriters are credited.

After the fallout of her engagement with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, “7 Rings” preached independence and friendship. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the slot for eight weeks.

1. The hit “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X fused rap and country music.

Lil Nas X/YouTube Lil Nas X has been nominated for six Grammy Awards.

Originally a sensation on video-sharing platform TikTok,Lil Nas X‘s country-rap hit “Old Town Road” had widespread international appeal and held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a historic 19 weeks.

Lil Nas X was nominated for six awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards including best new artist and best new music video.

