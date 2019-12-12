Here are the movies people were most interested in this year, according to Google

Marvel Studios The world came together to tell Robert Downey Jr. they loved him 3,000 after ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Google released its “Year in Search” list, highlighting the TV, movies, people and more that people searched for the in 2019.

“Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Joker” were among the top trending searches for the year.

“It Chapter Two” was the top trending horror film, and “Five Feet Apart” was the top trending romance movie.

“Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” and “Joker” were some of the highest-grossing movies of the year. They were also among the films people searched for the most in 2019.

Google released its annual “Year in Search” list, which reveals the top trending searches in the United States. These aren’t the most-searched for films. Rather, they’re the searches that saw a spike in Google traffic over a period of time in 2019.

Insider counts down the top 10 movies people were interested in this year along with the top comedies, thrillers, and romantic movies. After Disney’s record-breaking box-office year, it’s little surprise that many of the inclusions are from the Mouse House. Some scary films make the list, too.

10. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

CBS Films/YouTube The adaptation followed a group of teens in the 1960s.

The summer film was co-written and produced by horror master Guillermo del Toro. It’s based on the children’s horror book series of the same name.

9. “Midsommar”

A24 Florence Pugh stars in ‘Midsommar.’

Ari Aster’s horror film was widely buzzed about for some of its graphic and truly unexpected moments. It follows a couple who go away with some friends to a seemingly-harmless Swedish festival, but then they wind up at a cult and everything starts getting bizarre from there.

Some were calling it one of the most disturbing films they ever saw, which probably intrigued people to Google exactly what the film was about. People were also excited the film was called a companion to Aster’s previous release, “Hereditary.”

You can read our review here.

8. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sony Brad Pitt plays Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt double in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Quentin Tarantino has said he’s only going to make 10 films. The film about the Manson murders is his ninth. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt gave us some of their best performances in years.

You can read Business Insider’s review here.

7. “Frozen 2”

Walt Disney Anna and Elsa go on a new journey ‘into the unknown’ in the Disney sequel.

Disney’s sequel to the highest-grossing animated movie of all time gave us stunning visuals, a salamander character to fall in love with, and two more addictive songs that kids and adults alike will be singing and humming for months to come.

You can read Business Insider’s review here.

6. “It Chapter Two”

Warner Bros. Bill Skarsgard terrified once again in the ‘It’ sequel.

Pennywise the Clown returned to terrify Derry, Maine, once more in the conclusion to the 2017 hit horror film based on the Stephen King novel. This time, the Loser’s Club was all grown up.

You can read our review here.

5. “The Lion King”

Walt Disney Studios Jon Favreau directed the new remake of ‘The Lion King.’

Director Jon Favreau (“Iron Man,” “Jungle Book”) used a mix of virtual reality, CGI, and photoreal imagery to bring his “Lion King” remake to life. The results looked real enough to look like live-action at points. But most agreed that in making the film look too lifelike that the classic lost some of its heart.

You can read our review here.

4. “Toy Story 4”

Disney-Pixar/YouTube Keanu Reeves made a big entrance in ‘Toy Story 4.’

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returned to reprise their role in the Pixar sequel, which introduced fans to the irresistible spork, Forky, and Keanu Reeves’ Canadian toy Duke Caboom.

You can read our review here.

3. “Joker”

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Joaquin Phoenix gave a terrifying, Oscar-worthy performance as the latest incarnation of Batman’s infamous foe. Worry over the film’s violence led to heightened security at many theatres opening weekend.

Fans embraced the dark origin story, with it making more than $US1 billion worldwide. It became the first R-rated film to do so. Expect to see more R-rated superhero movies moving forward.

You can read our review here.

2. “Captain Marvel”

Marvel Oscar winner Brie Larson starred in Marvel’s first female superhero standalone.

“Captain Marvel” surprised analysts when it wound up crossing $US1 billion at the box office, showing that people want to see female superheroes lead their own films. Next year will bring a “Black Widow” movie and “Wonder Woman” sequel.

“Captain Marvel” became the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2019.

You can read our review here.

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

Marvel Studios Most people went out to see how the cliffhanger to 2018’s ‘Infinity War’ tied up.

The culmination of the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surpassed “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with more than $US2 billion at the box office worldwide.

You can read our review of “Avengers: Endgame” here.

Here are the top trending romance movies.

Lionsgate A lot of Cole Sprouse fans wanted to know more about his film ‘Five Feet Apart.’

“Five Feet Apart” “Last Christmas” “A Star is Born” “What Men Want” “After” “Second act” “Downton Abbey” “The Sun Is Also a Star” “Always Be My Maybe” “If Beale Street Could talk”

Here are the top trending comedy movies.

BRON Studios ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ was in the top spot.

“Isn’t It Romantic” “Little” “Playing with Fire” “Good Boys” “Jojo Rabbit” “Booksmart” “Fighting With my Family” “Zombieland 2” “Blinded by the Light” “Late Night”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was also among the top trending dramas.

Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures Tarantino’s movie was also the top drama film.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Hustlers” “Green Book” “The Upside” “Rocketman” “Bohemian rhapsody” “Brightburn” “Breakthrough” “The Mule” “Ad Astra”

Superhero movies were the top trending action and adventure films.

Marvel Studios Captain America assembled the Avengers in ‘Endgame.’

“Avengers Endgame” “Captain Marvel” “Aquaman” “John Wick 3” “Dark Phoenix” “Spider-Man Far from Home” “Midway” “Bumblebee” “Hobbs and Shaw” “Alita Battle Angel”

“Joker” was also the top trending horror/thriller.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama.

“Joker” “It Chapter Two” “Midsommar” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” “Us” “Pet Sematary” “Glass” “The Intruder” “Crawl” “Cold Pursuit”

Disney movies were the four top trending searches for family movies.

Disney/Pixar Who didn’t want to know more about Forky?

“Toy Story 4” “The Lion King” “Frozen 2” “Aladdin” “Detective Pikachu” “Descendants 3” “Dragon Ball Super Broly” “The Art of Racing in the Rain” “Dumbo” “Missing Link”

