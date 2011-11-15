More Young People Want To Work Here Than Anywhere Else

This office slide is just one of many perks Google employees get

Photo: Google

Universum asked 6,700 people with one to eight years of professional experience where they’d most like to work. The Wall Street Journal has the results.

Google, Apple and Facebook were listed first, above the U.S. Department of State and the CIA.

Google won by a landslide. Nearly 20% of polled individuals wanted to work there. Apple placed second with 12.74%; Facebook came in third with 8.90%To see the top 150 employers selected by young professionals, head over to The Wall Street Journal. Check out the other coolest tech employers:



