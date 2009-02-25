Google To Start Charging Fees For Heavy Users Of App Engine

Google’s (GOOG) App Engine, released last April, is starting to grow up.

The company today announced App Engine users can grow beyond their usage quotas for the first time, for a fee. But the sword cuts both ways — the threshold of service before fees kick in is being reduced. (Google estimates users can still serve about 5 million page views a month for free.)

Users still get this free (the maths gets tricky, click here for Google’s full quota explanation)

CPU Time: 6.5 hours of CPU time per day

Bandwidth: 1 Gigabyte of data transferred in and out of the application per day

Exceed those caps and the fees are:

$0.10 per CPU core hour. This covers the actual CPU time an application uses to process a given request, as well as the CPU used for any Datastore usage.

$0.10 per GB bandwidth incoming, $0.12 per GB bandwidth outgoing. This covers traffic directly to/from users, traffic between the app and any external servers accessed using the URLFetch API, and data sent via the Email API.

$0.15 per GB of data stored by the application per month.

$0.0001 per email recipient for emails sent by the application

Expect these prices to set the tone for the rest of industry — Microsoft (MSFT), for one, still isn’t talking price with its Azure cloud, but promises to be “competitive” in the field.

