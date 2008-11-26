Google To "Significantly Reduce" Contractors -- Still (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) has about 10,000 contractors and it wants to reduce that number, PR rep Jane Penner told CNET.



“We have 10,000, and we have had a plan in place for a while to significantly reduce that number,” Penner told CNET. “This is something we’ve been thinking about for a while–six or seven months. It predates the most acute phase of the (present economic) crisis.”

Cofounder Sergey Brin told the San Jose Mercury News much the same in October. From that article:

In an interview, Google co-founder Sergey Brin said the company has been concerned about its high contracting expense. Brin said Google augments its workforce of 20,123 employees with about 10,000 contractors.

“It’s really high,” Brin said of the number of contractors. He said Google began looking at the number six months ago and has a plan to significantly reduce that number through vendor management, converting some contractors to regular employees, and other approaches.

Whether the contractor cutting predates the economic downturn or not, Google’s been cutting cost a plenty as of late — from food to travel. On the other side, Google’s sought new revenues putting new ads against properties like Google Maps, Images, Finance and News.

