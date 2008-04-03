Google To Sell Performics, DoubleClick's SEM Business (GOOG)

Now that Google has kicked off the DoubleClick era by canning a fifth of the company, it is going to sell Performics, DoubleClick’s search engine marketing business. Keeping Performics would have created a conflict of interest between the search engine and a company dedicated to gaming it.

It’s clear to us that we do not want to be in the search engine marketing business. Maintaining objectivity in both search and advertising is paramount to Google’s mission and core to the trust we ask from our users. For this reason, we plan to sell the Performics search marketing business to a third party. We believe this will allow us to maintain objectivity and the search marketing business to continue to grow and innovate and serve its customers. While we have not yet identified a buyer, we’ve received preliminary interest from a number of our current partners. Search Marketing will continue to run as a separate entity until the division is sold.

The other arm of Performics, affiliate marketing, will be absorbed into existing Google operations.

