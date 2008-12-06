Google To Retailers: Keep Buying Ads! (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) is pushing its retail advertisers to buy more ads this holiday season. How do we know? Posts like these on the Google Retail Advertising Blog, where Google talks up market trends, its various ad services for retailers, etc.



With 5 fewer days between Turkey Day and Christmas, what can retailers do to keep the Thanksgiving Gravy Train chugging along? Like Aunt Petunia’s Pumpkin Pie, keep it coming. Don’t cap your search budgets; if consumers are looking for you, make sure you can be found. Green Monday (12/8) and the Christmas shipping deadlines are fast approaching so communicate these important dates to your customers in your advertisements. Those days will have heavy traffic, so be prepared. Use the Google content network to attract consumers when they are interested. If you have videos, put them up on YouTube (and don’t forget to promote them).

Google also published some of its Cyber Monday paid click statistics, according to a note from UBS analyst Ben Schachter. (Google has since removed them from the post.) These include:

Department stores: Paid click volume up 39% year-over-year on Cyber Monday

Books and magazines: Up 28%

Comparison shopping: Up 25%

Sports and fitness: Up 24%

Home furnishings: Up 14%

Apparel: Up 9%

As Schachter notes, Google doesn’t often release data like these, so it’s hard to put them in context. But we suppose it’s good news that parts of Google’s business are growing — especially related to commerce — even if just for one day.

