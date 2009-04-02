Google To Pay Back $20 Million To Advertisers

- Hulu encrypts its HTML to fend off Boxee…again [VentureBeat]
- Twitter Growing Twice As Fast As Facebook [AllFacebook]
- Google Agrees To Pay $20 Million To Search Marketers Over AdWords “Daily Budget” [SEL]
- Ars Technica Slammed in Condé Nast Digital Layoffs [Gawker]
- New York Times executive editor Bill Keller slams Vanity Fair for slamming Sulzberger [Romenesko]
