Google To Pay Back $20 Million To Advertisers

Nicholas Carlson
  • Hulu encrypts its HTML to fend off Boxee…again [VentureBeat]
  • Twitter Growing Twice As Fast As Facebook [AllFacebook]
  • Google Agrees To Pay $20 Million To Search Marketers Over AdWords “Daily Budget” [SEL]
  • Ars Technica Slammed in Condé Nast Digital Layoffs [Gawker]
  • New York Times executive editor Bill Keller slams Vanity Fair for slamming Sulzberger [Romenesko]

 

