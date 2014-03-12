Google Is Getting Ready To Open Its First-Ever Retail Store In Manhattan, Right Near An Apple Store

Google is close to signing a lease in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood, about a block away from Apple.

The search giant is eyeing 131 Greene St., a roughly 4,100 square foot space, Crain’s New York reports (via 9to5Google). Other nearby tenants include Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton.

This would be Google’s first-ever retail store. Until now, Google has relied on small stations inside retailers like Best buy to promote its Nexus and Chromebook products.

Last year, Google opened up a bunch of temporary display pop-ups across the country where people could get hands-on experience with Google’s products.

It was also building big barges that were supposedly going to be used to outfit people with Google Glass. The barges came under scrutiny and are on hold, it seems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.