Google brushes off Brexit fears with huge new British HQ

Google has announced plans to open a new UK headquarters in London, which the BBC reports could create up to 3,000 jobs in the country by 2020.

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, told the BBC the company sees “big opportunities” in the UK. This is despite the country’s decision to exit the European Union in June — a move that has led to many big businesses considering their options and investments in the region.

Pichai said: “The UK has been a tremendous market for us. We see big opportunities here. This is a big commitment from us — we have some of the best talent in the world in the UK and to be able to build great products from here sets us up well for the long term.”

The new headquarters will be based on Google’s King’s Cross campus, which will consist of three buildings altogether, which includes two leased properties. The entire campus, including the new purpose-built 650,000 square-foot HQ, will house 7,000 employees. Google currently employs 4,000 people in the UK.

The building has been designed by Thomas Heatherwick, the architect behind London’s “Garden Bridge” project and the London 2012 Olympics cauldron.

The BBC estimated, with the help of development experts, that the cost of building the new building and dramatically increasing its staff could see the new UK investment cost more than £1 billion ($1.24 billion.)

