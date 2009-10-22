Google To Offer Up A Music Service In The "One Box"

Google (GOOG) is partnering with iLike and LaLa to present music in a thorough package, Peter Kafka at Media Memo reports.



When someone searches for a musician through Google, Google will offer up an option to stream songs by the artist. Just above the search results, in what it calls the “One Box,” Google will have thumbnail of the musician, songs, and some background information, says Greg Sandoval at CNET.

Think of the way results are presented in Google when you type in a stock ticker.

Google will not be hosting the music. That’s where iLike and LaLa come in. They’ll have streams. Kafka says it’s unclear if whole streams will be available, or if you’ll be directed to the site of LaLa or iLike.

As far as we can tell, Google is just going to be making it easier to find music that’s legally available for streams on the web. Danny Sullivan, of Search Engine Land, points out Google already offers music search results, though they’re hard to find. Better organisation from search is always welcomed, but we don’t see this doing much for Google, or really shaking up the music business.

If it directs some meaningful traffic to LaLa and iLike it could be very big for them. MySpace owns iLike, so this could be a big part of whatever Owen Van Natta has planned for the site. When Vevo, the music video site that YouTube is working on launches, this could direct traffic to it.

An official announcement about the service is expected next Wednesday, says Mike Arrington at TechCrunch who first reported the news.

