Google is blurring the lines between its desktop and mobile operating systems

Google is going to let customers using its Chromebook laptops run Android apps on the devices, The Verge reports.

The latest version of the operating system for Chromebooks includes a button that suggests functionality is coming that will allow users to run apps built for mobile on the laptop.

You can’t actually turn on the feature yet, but it looks like Google is testing it to prepare to launch it properly.

There has been speculation in the past that Apple could do something similar and introduce a unified operating systems for its desktop and mobile products.

But CEO Tim Cook said last year that “we don’t believe in having one operating system for PC and mobile.”

NOW WATCH: You can now have your weed legally delivered in 60 minutes or less with this new app



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.