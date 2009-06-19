Google To Launch Shiny New News Site

Google (GOOG) will launch an upgrade to Google News called “Google Flipper” later this summer, TechCrunch reports.



Click here or on the image to see an expanded version.

Besides the bold design, what’s new about Flipper is that users will be able to browse stories by sources, keywords, “most popular,” recommended, and sections.

One thing we wonder: Right now, Google News doesn’t actually host news content — just links. But Flipper seems to pull in full articles from news sites. Won’t that get Google in even more trouble with newspapers who already think the search engine steals their content?



